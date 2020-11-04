BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) (BCBP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 05, 2020

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) (BCBP) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 05, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.14 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 20, 2020. Shareholders who purchased BCBP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 27th quarter that BCBP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $9.5, the dividend yield is 5.89%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BCBP was $9.5, representing a -34.48% decrease from the 52 week high of $14.50 and a 22.9% increase over the 52 week low of $7.73.

BCBP is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) and People's United Financial, Inc. (PBCT). BCBP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.02. Zacks Investment Research reports BCBP's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -32.5%, compared to an industry average of -13.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BCBP Dividend History page.

