BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) (BCBP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 07, 2021

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) (BCBP) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 07, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.14 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 24, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BCBP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 29th quarter that BCBP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $13.75, the dividend yield is 4.07%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BCBP was $13.75, representing a -14.86% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.15 and a 77.88% increase over the 52 week low of $7.73.

BCBP is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) and People's United Financial, Inc. (PBCT). BCBP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.42. Zacks Investment Research reports BCBP's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 38.16%, compared to an industry average of 24.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BCBP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

