BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) (BCBP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 06, 2020

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) (BCBP) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 06, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.14 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 21, 2020. Shareholders who purchased BCBP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 26th quarter that BCBP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $8.21, the dividend yield is 6.82%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BCBP was $8.21, representing a -43.38% decrease from the 52 week high of $14.50 and a 4.32% increase over the 52 week low of $7.87.

BCBP is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) and E*TRADE Financial Corporation (ETFC). BCBP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.85. Zacks Investment Research reports BCBP's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -48.33%, compared to an industry average of -19.7%.

