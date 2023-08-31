BCB Bancorp Inc (BCBP) Price Target Increased by 9.20% to 16.15

The average one-year price target for BCB Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:BCBP) has been revised to 16.15 / share. This is an increase of 9.20% from the prior estimate of 14.79 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 13.13 to a high of 19.42 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 38.86% from the latest reported closing price of 11.63 / share.

BCB Bancorp Inc Declares $0.16 Dividend

On July 20, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.16 per share ($0.64 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 4, 2023 received the payment on August 18, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.16 per share.

At the current share price of $11.63 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.50%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.54%, the lowest has been 3.16%, and the highest has been 6.88%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.91 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.05 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.25. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.14%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 226 funds or institutions reporting positions in BCB Bancorp Inc. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 3.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BCBP is 0.02%, a decrease of 40.78%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.86% to 7,321K shares. The put/call ratio of BCBP is 0.43, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 430K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 409K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 335K shares, representing an increase of 18.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BCBP by 0.56% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 368K shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 457K shares, representing a decrease of 24.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BCBP by 21.75% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 317K shares representing 1.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 302K shares, representing an increase of 4.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BCBP by 14.90% over the last quarter.

Price Jennifer C. holds 300K shares representing 1.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 540K shares, representing a decrease of 80.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BCBP by 40.29% over the last quarter.

BCB Bancorp Inc Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Established in 2000 and headquartered in Bayonne, N.J., BCB Community Bank is the wholly-owned subsidiary of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCBP). The Bank has 29 branch offices in Bayonne, Carteret, Edison, Hoboken, Fairfield, Holmdel, Jersey City, Lyndhurst, Maplewood, Monroe Township, Newark, Parsippany, Plainsboro, River Edge, Rutherford, South Orange, Union, and Woodbridge, New Jersey, and three branches in Hicksville and Staten Island, New York. The Bank provides businesses and individuals a wide range of loans, deposit products, and retail and commercial banking services.

