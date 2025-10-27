BCB Bancorp Inc. Announces Retreat In Q3 Income

(RTTNews) - BCB Bancorp Inc. (BCBP) reported a profit for third quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $4.26 million, or $0.22 per share. This compares with $6.66 million, or $0.36 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 2.9% to $23.71 million from $23.04 million last year.

BCB Bancorp Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $4.26 Mln. vs. $6.66 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.22 vs. $0.36 last year. -Revenue: $23.71 Mln vs. $23.04 Mln last year.

