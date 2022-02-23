BCB Bancorp (BCBP) is a Top Dividend Stock Right Now: Should You Buy?

All investors love getting big returns from their portfolio, whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities. However, when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.

While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest from other types of investments, income investors hone in on dividends. A dividend is the distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders; it's often viewed by its dividend yield, a metric that measures a dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends account for significant portions of long-term returns, with dividend contributions exceeding one-third of total returns in many cases.

BCB Bancorp in Focus

Headquartered in Bayonne, BCB Bancorp (BCBP) is a Finance stock that has seen a price change of 19.7% so far this year. The community bank is currently shelling out a dividend of $0.16 per share, with a dividend yield of 3.47%. This compares to the Banks - Northeast industry's yield of 2.21% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.45%.

Looking at dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $0.64 is up 6.7% from last year. Over the last 5 years, BCB Bancorp has increased its dividend 1 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 1.46%. Any future dividend growth will depend on both earnings growth and the company's payout ratio; a payout ratio is the proportion of a firm's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. BCB Bancorp's current payout ratio is 33%, meaning it paid out 33% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

BCBP is expecting earnings to expand this fiscal year as well. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 is $1.99 per share, with earnings expected to increase 3.65% from the year ago period.

Bottom Line

From greatly improving stock investing profits and reducing overall portfolio risk to providing tax advantages, investors like dividends for a variety of different reasons. However, not all companies offer a quarterly payout.

For instance, it's a rare occurrence when a tech start-up or big growth business offers their shareholders a dividend. It's more common to see larger companies with more established profits give out dividends. Income investors have to be mindful of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. That said, they can take comfort from the fact that BCBP is not only an attractive dividend play, but is also a compelling investment opportunity with a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.