BCB Bancorp Appoints Michael Shriner As President And CEO

December 28, 2023 — 08:53 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - BCB Bancorp Inc. (BCBP), the holding company for BCB Community Bank, said that Michael Shriner has been appointed as President and Chief Executive Officer of BCB Bancorp and BCB Community Bank, effective January 1, 2024.

Retiring President and Chief Executive Officer Thomas Coughlin, 63, will continue to serve on the Company's Board of Directors.

Shriner, a 35-year veteran of banking, was formerly President and Chief Executive Officer of Millington, New Jersey-based MSB Financial Corp. and Millington Bank prior to being acquired by Kearny Bank.Shriner joined Millington Bank in 1987 and held various commercial and corporate banking positions, including that of Chief Operating Officer and Board Member prior to his promotion to President and Chief Executive Officer in 2012. Most recently, he held the role of Market President for Kearny Bank, where he transitioned legacy Millington Bank customers to Kearny Bank following the merger acquisition.

