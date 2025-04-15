BCB BAN Earnings Preview: Recent $BCBP Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

BCB BAN ($BCBP) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $24,762,203 and earnings of $0.23 per share.

BCB BAN Insider Trading Activity

BCB BAN insiders have traded $BCBP stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BCBP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RYAN BLAKE (Chief Operating Officer) sold 8,677 shares for an estimated $113,321

BCB BAN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 36 institutional investors add shares of BCB BAN stock to their portfolio, and 32 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

