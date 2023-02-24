BCAT Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Blackrock Capital Allocation Trusthares O (Symbol: BCAT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $14.67, changing hands as low as $14.63 per share. Blackrock Capital Allocation Trusthares O shares are currently trading down about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BCAT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BCAT's low point in its 52 week range is $13.32 per share, with $17.62 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $14.70.

