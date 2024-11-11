News & Insights

BCAL Diagnostics Director Boosts Shareholding Significantly

November 11, 2024

BCAL Diagnostics Limited (AU:BDX) has released an update.

Jayne Shaw, a director at BCAL Diagnostics Limited, has increased her stake in the company by acquiring 480,748 ordinary shares through an on-market purchase, valued at $50,478. This move signifies her growing confidence in BCAL Diagnostics’ future prospects, drawing attention from investors eager to follow insider trading activities for potential market insights.

