BCAL Diagnostics Director Boosts Shareholding Significantly

BCAL Diagnostics Limited (AU:BDX) has released an update.
Jayne Shaw, a director at BCAL Diagnostics Limited, has increased her stake in the company by acquiring 480,748 ordinary shares through an on-market purchase, valued at $50,478. This move signifies her growing confidence in BCAL Diagnostics’ future prospects, drawing attention from investors eager to follow insider trading activities for potential market insights.
