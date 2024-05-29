News & Insights

BCAL Diagnostics Awaits Capital Raising Event

May 29, 2024 — 01:18 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

BCAL Diagnostics Limited (AU:BDX) has released an update.

BCAL Diagnostics Limited (ASX: BDX) has requested a trading halt on its securities as the company prepares for a capital raising event, anticipated to conclude by Friday, 31 May 2024. The halt is also in response to an ASX Price Query letter, with the company undertaking a bookbuild to facilitate the fundraising process. Investors are keenly awaiting further announcements from BCAL on the outcome of the capital raising initiative.

