News & Insights

Stocks

BCAL Diagnostics Awaits Capital Raise, Halts Trading

May 30, 2024 — 09:10 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

BCAL Diagnostics Limited (AU:BDX) has released an update.

BCAL Diagnostics Limited (BDX) has requested an immediate voluntary suspension of its shares from trading on the Australian Securities Exchange, pending an upcoming announcement about the company’s capital raising efforts. The suspension is to allow additional time for finalizing the capital raise bookbuild and is expected to last until either the announcement is made or June 3, 2024.

For further insights into AU:BDX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.