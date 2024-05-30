BCAL Diagnostics Awaits Capital Raise, Halts Trading

BCAL Diagnostics Limited (AU:BDX) has released an update.

BCAL Diagnostics Limited (BDX) has requested an immediate voluntary suspension of its shares from trading on the Australian Securities Exchange, pending an upcoming announcement about the company’s capital raising efforts. The suspension is to allow additional time for finalizing the capital raise bookbuild and is expected to last until either the announcement is made or June 3, 2024.

