BCAL Diagnostics Announces Key Annual Meeting for Shareholders

BCAL Diagnostics Limited is set to hold its Annual General Meeting on November 22, 2024, where shareholders will review financial reports and vote on key resolutions, including the re-election of director Ronald Phillips. Investors have the opportunity to engage and vote, either in person or by proxy, on various resolutions that will shape the company’s future. This meeting is a pivotal event for stakeholders to assess BCAL’s strategic direction and governance.

