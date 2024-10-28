BCAL Diagnostics Advances in Breast Cancer Detection

BCAL Diagnostics Limited (AU:BDX) has released an update.

BCAL Diagnostics Limited has achieved a significant milestone with the publication of their research in the International Journal of Molecular Sciences, detailing the innovative technology behind their blood test for early-stage breast cancer detection, BREASTEST®. This publication not only reinforces the scientific credibility of their technology but also strengthens BCAL’s position as they move towards commercializing their diagnostic tool in the global market.

For further insights into AU:BDX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.