BC Technology Group (HKG:863) Price Target Increased by 6.85% to 3.98

The average one-year price target for BC Technology Group (HKG:863) has been revised to 3.98 / share. This is an increase of 6.85% from the prior estimate of 3.72 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.33 to a high of 4.72 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 71.47% from the latest reported closing price of 2.32 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 6 funds or institutions reporting positions in BC Technology Group. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 863 is 0.46%, a decrease of 31.39%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 13.38% to 5,632K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FSEAX - Fidelity Emerging Asia Fund holds 3,282K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FEAAX - Fidelity Advisor Emerging Asia Fund holds 1,597K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,369K shares, representing an increase of 14.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 863 by 8.33% over the last quarter.

DAPP - VanEck Vectors Digital Transformation ETF holds 290K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,388K shares, representing a decrease of 377.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 863 by 90.46% over the last quarter.

GFOF - Grayscale Future of Finance ETF holds 219K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 34K shares, representing an increase of 84.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 863 by 257.10% over the last quarter.

EWX - SPDR(R) S&P(R) EMERGING MARKETS SMALL CAP ETF holds 197K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

