BC Technology Group (HKG:863) Price Target Increased by 19.23% to 4.74

The average one-year price target for BC Technology Group (HKG:863) has been revised to 4.74 / share. This is an increase of 19.23% from the prior estimate of 3.98 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.33 to a high of 6.30 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 38.56% from the latest reported closing price of 7.72 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in BC Technology Group. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 33.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 863 is 0.28%, a decrease of 39.85%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.05% to 5,123K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FSEAX - Fidelity Emerging Asia Fund holds 3,282K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FEAAX - Fidelity Advisor Emerging Asia Fund holds 1,597K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EWX - SPDR(R) S&P(R) EMERGING MARKETS SMALL CAP ETF holds 197K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DAM - VanEck Digital Assets Mining ETF holds 46K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 37K shares, representing an increase of 20.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 863 by 61.49% over the last quarter.

