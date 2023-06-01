BC Technology Group (HKG:863) Price Target Decreased by 39.17% to 3.72

The average one-year price target for BC Technology Group (HKG:863) has been revised to 3.72 / share. This is an decrease of 39.17% from the prior estimate of 6.12 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.33 to a high of 4.20 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 65.47% from the latest reported closing price of 2.25 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 6 funds or institutions reporting positions in BC Technology Group. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 14.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 863 is 0.67%, a decrease of 48.47%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.57% to 6,503K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FSEAX - Fidelity Emerging Asia Fund holds 3,282K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DAPP - VanEck Vectors Digital Transformation ETF holds 1,388K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,666K shares, representing a decrease of 19.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 863 by 62.82% over the last quarter.

FEAAX - Fidelity Advisor Emerging Asia Fund holds 1,369K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GFOF - Grayscale Future of Finance ETF holds 219K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 34K shares, representing an increase of 84.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 863 by 257.10% over the last quarter.

EWX - SPDR(R) S&P(R) EMERGING MARKETS SMALL CAP ETF holds 197K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 152K shares, representing an increase of 23.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 863 by 2.89% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.