BC Partners to snap up Italian patisserie group Bindi

Private equity firm BC Partners has struck a deal to buy Italian frozen patisserie, dessert and ice-cream maker Bindi from its founding family, in a deal one source familiar with the matter said was worth around 200 million euros ($222 million).
