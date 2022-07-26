Banking

BC Partners invests in Bain-owned Fedrigoni in $3 bln deal

Contributor
Valentina Za Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Kim Kyung Hoon

Bain Capital Private Equity has reached an accord with rival investment firm BC Partners for joint ownership of Italy's Fedrigoni in a deal that valued the Italian paper manufacturer at 3 billion euros ($3 billion), the companies said on Tuesday.

MILAN, July 26 (Reuters) - Bain Capital Private Equity has reached an accord with rival investment firm BC Partners for joint ownership of Italy's Fedrigoni in a deal that valued the Italian paper manufacturer at 3 billion euros ($3 billion), the companies said on Tuesday.

Bain Capital acquired Fedrigoni in 2017. Since then, the maker of self-adhesive labels and fibre-based packaging products has more than doubled adjusted sales and nearly tripled adjusted core profits.

"This new partnership will support Fedrigoni's management team as they look to build on their successful track-record of M&A," the joint statement said.

BC Partners has overseen more than 400 add-on transactions over the last decade carried out by companies in its portfolio.

Japanese bank Nomura 9716.T said in a separate statement it had acted as lead financial adviser to BC Partners and supported the deal by issuing a bond to provide financing.

($1 = 0.9794 euros)

(Reporting by Valentina Za; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((valentina.za@thomsonreuters.com; +39 02 6612 9526;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Banking Videos

What Do Bank Earnings Signal About the Economy?

Jul 14, 2022

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Banking

Explore

Most Popular