BC Partners Boosts Per-share Consideration To $16.60 For Presidio - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Presidio, Inc. (PSDO), a North American IT solutions provider, and BC Partners agreed Thursday to an amendment to their Merger Agreement to increase the per-share consideration payable to Presidio's stockholders to $16.60 per share from $16.00 per share, a 3.75% increase. This in response to an alternative acquisition proposal received during the go-shop period.

On august 14, Presidio agreed to be acquired by funds advised by BC Partners in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $2.1 billion, including Presidio's net debt.

The terms of the merger agreement permitted Presidio to actively initiate, solicit and consider alternative acquisitions proposals from third parties during the "go shop" period until September 23, 2019.

The Presidio Board continues to recommend that Presidio stockholders vote in favor of the transaction with BC Partners and the amended merger agreement.

