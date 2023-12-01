BC Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Brunswick Corp. (Symbol: BC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $80.55, changing hands as high as $82.66 per share. Brunswick Corp. shares are currently trading up about 4.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BC's low point in its 52 week range is $66.47 per share, with $93.15 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $82.79.

