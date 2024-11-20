News & Insights

BC Bud Corporation Resumes Trading and Plans Growth

November 20, 2024 — 11:33 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

BC Bud Corporation (TSE:BCBC) has released an update.

BC Bud Corporation has resumed trading following a regulatory halt due to financial re-auditing and is now launching a fully subscribed private placement to raise $375,000. The company is revitalizing its operations with a new CFO, a revamped website, and plans for a streamlined e-commerce platform. BC Bud is also exploring innovative technology solutions to modernize the cannabis industry.

