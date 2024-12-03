News & Insights

BC Bud Corporation Invests in Cryptocurrency to Boost Value

December 03, 2024 — 02:33 pm EST

BC Bud Corporation (TSE:BCBC) has released an update.

The BC Bud Corporation is diversifying its treasury by investing $250,000 in Ripple (XRP) to enhance shareholder value. This strategic move reflects the company’s confidence in XRP’s potential for attractive returns amidst a challenging financial environment. The investment will be conducted through a compliant process on a regulated trading platform.

