BC Bud Corp Strengthens Market Position with Share Issuance

BC Bud Corporation has announced the completion of issuing 900,000 shares at $0.05 each to its independent directors and Vested One Media Inc., with resale restrictions until March 2025. The transaction qualifies as a ‘related party transaction’ but is exempt from certain regulatory requirements due to its value. This move highlights the company’s strategic financial maneuvers aimed at strengthening its market position.

