BC Bud Co Announces New Auditor Appointment

BC Bud Corporation (TSE:BCBC) has released an update.

The BC Bud Corporation has announced the appointment of Davidson & Company LLP as its new auditor after the resignation of the previous auditor, BF Borgers CPA PC, following an enforcement report by the Canadian Public Accountability Board and a subsequent SEC suspension. Despite the change in auditors, the company reports no modified opinions or reservations in prior audits and is working with the new auditor to address the BC Securities Commission’s request to restate the previous year’s financials. BC Bud Co remains committed to timely financial reporting and maintaining its quality standards in the cannabis industry.

For further insights into TSE:BCBC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.