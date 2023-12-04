BBY Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Best Buy Inc (Symbol: BBY) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $74.78, changing hands as high as $74.90 per share. Best Buy Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BBY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, BBY's low point in its 52 week range is $62.3001 per share, with $93.3215 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $74.86. The BBY DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com
