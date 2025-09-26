Markets
BBY Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

September 26, 2025 — 04:06 pm EDT

In trading on Friday, shares of Best Buy Inc (Symbol: BBY) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $75.00, changing hands as high as $76.11 per share. Best Buy Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BBY shares, versus its 200 day moving average: Best Buy Inc 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, BBY's low point in its 52 week range is $54.99 per share, with $103.48 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $75.97. The BBY DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

