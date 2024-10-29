News & Insights

BBX Minerals Reports Cash Flow Challenges for Q3

October 29, 2024 — 05:49 pm EDT

BBX Minerals Limited (AU:BCM) has released an update.

BBX Minerals Limited, under its guise as Brazilian Critical Minerals Limited, reported a challenging quarter ending September 2024, with negative cash flow from operations amounting to $966,000. The company faced increased expenses in exploration, evaluation, and administrative costs, while investment and financing activities remained minimal. Despite the financial hurdles, stakeholders may look to strategic adjustments to bolster future cash position.

