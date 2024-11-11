BBX Minerals Director Increases Stake Through Share Acquisition

BBX Minerals Limited (AU:BCM) has released an update.

BBX Minerals Limited has announced a change in the director’s interest in securities, with Andrew Reid acquiring an additional 246,914 ordinary shares through an entitlement offer. This move brings his total holdings to 987,655 shares, highlighting an increased confidence in the company’s prospects.

