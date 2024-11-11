News & Insights

Stocks

BBX Minerals Director Increases Shareholding

November 11, 2024 — 09:57 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

BBX Minerals Limited (AU:BCM) has released an update.

BBX Minerals Limited has announced a change in the director’s interest, with Director Abby Smith acquiring an additional 666,667 ordinary shares through an entitlement offer. This acquisition brings Smith’s total shareholding to 2,666,667 ordinary shares, reflecting a strategic increase in her stake in the company.

For further insights into AU:BCM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.