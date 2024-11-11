BBX Minerals Director Increases Shareholding

BBX Minerals Limited (AU:BCM) has released an update.

BBX Minerals Limited has announced a change in the director’s interest, with Director Abby Smith acquiring an additional 666,667 ordinary shares through an entitlement offer. This acquisition brings Smith’s total shareholding to 2,666,667 ordinary shares, reflecting a strategic increase in her stake in the company.

