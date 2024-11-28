News & Insights

BBX Minerals Announces New Director Appointment

November 28, 2024 — 02:38 am EST

BBX Minerals Limited (AU:BCM) has released an update.

BBX Minerals Limited has announced the appointment of Ben Donovan as a new director, effective November 28, 2024. Donovan holds significant interests through Elohim Nominees Pty Ltd, including nearly 2 million shares and over 980,000 options. This development might interest investors looking at BBX Minerals’ leadership and potential strategic shifts.

