BBX Minerals Announces New Director Appointment

BBX Minerals Limited (AU:BCM) has released an update.
BBX Minerals Limited has announced the appointment of Ben Donovan as a new director, effective November 28, 2024. Donovan holds significant interests through Elohim Nominees Pty Ltd, including nearly 2 million shares and over 980,000 options. This development might interest investors looking at BBX Minerals’ leadership and potential strategic shifts.
