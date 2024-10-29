News & Insights

BBX Minerals Advances Ema Project with Promising Drilling Results

October 29, 2024 — 05:49 pm EDT

BBX Minerals Limited (AU:BCM) has released an update.

BBX Minerals Limited is advancing its Ema project in Brazil, with significant developments in infill drilling and metallurgical testing, aimed at increasing mineral resource confidence and supporting initial mining operations. The project, which shares characteristics with major rare earth deposits in China, reported promising results from its resource drilling program, confirming previous estimates. With a cash position of $1.09 million, the company is poised for further exploration and development in the region.

