$BBWI stock is up 7% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$BBWI stock has now risen 7% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $67,800,128 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $BBWI:
$BBWI Insider Trading Activity
$BBWI insiders have traded $BBWI stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BBWI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- GINA BOSWELL (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 6,000 shares for an estimated $177,852
$BBWI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 267 institutional investors add shares of $BBWI stock to their portfolio, and 333 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- THIRD POINT LLC removed 11,785,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $456,904,450
- LONE PINE CAPITAL LLC removed 11,315,515 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $361,191,238
- STEADFAST CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 4,165,029 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $132,947,725
- D1 CAPITAL PARTNERS L.P. added 2,832,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $109,796,640
- JUNTO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 1,996,012 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $63,712,703
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 1,769,133 shares (+741.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $68,589,286
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 1,715,096 shares (+79.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $66,494,271
