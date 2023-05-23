BBWI Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Bath & Body Works Inc (Symbol: BBWI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $38.38, changing hands as high as $39.12 per share. Bath & Body Works Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BBWI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BBWI's low point in its 52 week range is $25.75 per share, with $49.55 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $38.98. The BBWI DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

