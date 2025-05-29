$BBW stock is up 17% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$BBW stock has now risen 17% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $19,537,360 of trading volume.

$BBW Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $BBW:

$BBW insiders have traded $BBW stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BBW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SHARON PRICE JOHN (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 122,821 shares for an estimated $5,439,389 .

. VOJIN TODOROVIC (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 20,000 shares for an estimated $823,699 .

. J. CHRISTOPHER HURT (Chief Operations Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 18,845 shares for an estimated $747,280 .

. ERIC R FENCL (CAO, Gen. Counsel & Secretary) sold 9,074 shares for an estimated $365,532

CRAIG LEAVITT sold 2,500 shares for an estimated $103,410

LESLI ROTENBERG sold 2,473 shares for an estimated $101,647

$BBW Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 77 institutional investors add shares of $BBW stock to their portfolio, and 84 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

