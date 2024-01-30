News & Insights

BBVA's Q4 net profit rises 32% buoyed by Mexico and Spain

January 30, 2024 — 01:31 am EST

Written by Jesús Aguado for Reuters ->

By Jesús Aguado

MADRID, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Spain's BBVA BBVA.MC on Tuesday said its fourth-quarter net profit rose 32% from the same period in 2022 thanks to a solid performance in Mexico and Spain.

The fourth-biggest euro zone lender by market value booked a net profit of 2.06 billion euros ($2.23 billion) in the October to December period, up from 1.56 billion euros in the fourth quarter in 2022. Analysts polled by Reuters expected a net profit of 1.88 billion euros.

The lender also announced a share buyback of 781 million euros following the completion in November of a 1 billion euro buyback programme and a final cash dividend of 0.39 euros per share against 2023 results.

Net profit in Mexico, its main market, rose 11.5% year-on-year in the quarter, while in Spain it rose 78% in the same period.

At a group level, BBVA's net interest income (NII), or earnings on loans minus deposit costs, fell 2% year-on-year to 5.25 billion euros in the quarter, below analysts' average forecast of 5.6 billion euros. Against the previous quarter, NII fell 18% as the market is already anticipating lower interest rates.

($1 = 0.9242 euros)

(Reporting by Jesús Aguado; editing by David Latona)

