BBVA's Q4 net profit rises 18% in Q4 buoyed by Mexico

Adds details on dividend policy, lending income

MADRID, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Spain's BBVA BBVA.MC on Wednesday said its fourth-quarter net profit rose 17.6% from the same period of 2021 boosted by strong overall lending income and a solid performance in Mexico, its main market.

The country's second-biggest lender by market value booked a net profit of 1.58 billion euros ($1.72 billion) in the October to December period, slightly above analysts' 1.54 billion euro forecast from a Reuters poll, despite an increase in provisions.

The bank proposed a final cash dividend of 0.31 euros per share against 2022 results and a share buy-back plan of 424 million euros. The total distribution will reach 3.02 billion euros, 47% of the net profit and 0.50 euros per share, including the interim cash dividend 0.12 euros per share already paid, it said.

Banks across Europe have been under pressure from record low interest rates, but since mid-2022 rising rates have helped boosting financial margins.

BBVA's overall net interest income, earnings on loans minus deposit costs, rose 34.3% to 5.34 billion euros, above the 5.26 billion euros forecast by analysts.

($1 = 0.9195 euros)

(Reporting by Jesús Aguado, editing by Inti Landauro)

