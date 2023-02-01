US Markets
BBVA

BBVA's Q4 net profit rises 18% from same period in 2021

Credit: REUTERS/JON NAZCA

February 01, 2023 — 01:16 am EST

Written by Jesús Aguado for Reuters ->

MADRID, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Spain's BBVA BBVA.MC on Wednesday said its fourth quarter net profit rose 17.6% from the same quarter in 2021 due to a strong performance in Mexico, its main market.

The country's second biggest lender by market value booked a net profit of 1.58 billion euros ($1.72 billion) in the October to December period, compared to 1.34 billion euros in the same period a year ago.

Analysts polled by Reuters expected a net profit of 1.54 billion euros.

($1 = 0.9199 euros)

(Reporting by Jesús Aguado, editing by Inti Landauro)

((jesus.aguado@thomsonreuters.com; +34 91 835 68 32; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: jesus.aguado.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BBVA

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.