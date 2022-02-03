BBVA's Q4 net profit rises 1.6% y/y buoyed by lower provisions

MADRID, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Spain's BBVA BBVA.MC on Thursday said its fourth quarter net profit rose 1.6% compared to the same quarter of 2020 due to lower provisions and a strong performance in Mexico, its main market.

The lender booked a net profit of 1.34 billion euros ($1.51 billion) in the October to December period, more than the 1.02 billion euros forecast by analysts polled by Reuters.

($1 = 0.8852 euros)

