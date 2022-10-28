BBVA's Q3 net profit rises 31.4% compared to same period a year ago

MADRID, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Spain's BBVA BBVA.MC on Friday said its third quarter net profit rose 31.4% from the same quarter of 2021 due to a strong performance in Mexico, its main market.

The country's second biggest lender by market value booked a net profit of 1.84 billion euros ($1.84 billion) in the July to September period, compared to 1.4 billion euros in the same period a year ago.

Analysts polled by Reuters expected a net profit of 1.55 billion euros.

($1 = 1.0018 euros)

(Reporting by Jesús Aguado; Editing by Inti Landauro)

