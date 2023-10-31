BBVA's Q3 net profit rises 13% on Mexico

Breaks down net interest income in paragraphs 3 and 4

MADRID, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Spain's BBVA BBVA.MC on Tuesday said its third-quarter net profit rose 13% from the same period last year thanks to a solid performance in Mexico, its main market.

The third-biggest euro zone lender by market value booked a net profit of 2.08 billion euros ($2.20 billion) in the July to September period, slightly above the 2 billion euros expected by analysts polled by Reuters.

European banks, predominantly retail lenders in Spain, are benefiting from higher interest rates.

At a group level, BBVA's net interest income (NII), or earnings on loans minus deposit costs, rose 22.5% year-on-year to 6.4 billion euros in the quarter. Analysts expected a NII of 6.05 billion euros.

($1 = 0.9438 euros)

(Reporting by Jesús Aguado; editing by Inti Landauro)

((jesus.aguado@thomsonreuters.com; +34 91 835 68 32; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: jesus.aguado.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.