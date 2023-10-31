News & Insights

BBVA's Q3 net profit rises 13% compared to same period in 2022

Credit: REUTERS/JON NAZCA

October 31, 2023 — 02:01 am EDT

Written by Jesús Aguado for Reuters ->

MADRID, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Spain's BBVA BBVA.MC on Tuesday said its third-quarter net profit rose 13% from the same period last year thanks to a solid performance in Mexico, its main market.

The third-biggest euro zone lender by market value booked a net profit of 2.08 billion euros ($2.20 billion) in the July to September period, up from 1.84 billion euros in the third quarter in 2022.

Analysts polled by Reuters expected a net profit of 2 billion euros.

($1 = 0.9438 euros)

