BBVA's Q2 net profit more than doubles compared to same period a year ago

Contributor
Jesús Aguado Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LUISA GONZALEZ

MADRID, July 29 (Reuters) - Spain's BBVA BBVA.MC on Friday said its second quarter net profit more than doubled from the same quarter of 2021 due to a strong performance in Mexico, its main market.

The country's second biggest lender by market value booked a net profit of 1.675 billion euros ($1.71 billion) in the April to June period, compared to 701 million euros in the same period a year ago.

($1 = 0.9793 euros)

(Reporting by Jesús Aguado, editing by Inti Landauro)

