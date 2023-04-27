BBVA's Q1 net profit rises 39% on lending income and Mexico

By Jesús Aguado

MADRID, April 27 (Reuters) - Spain's BBVA BBVA.MC on Thursday said its first quarter net profit rose 39.4% from the same quarter in 2022 thanks to a solid performance in Mexico, its main market, which offset the impact from a banking tax in Spain.

Banks across Europe benefit from soaring interest rates despite economic uncertainty and BBVA's net interest income (NII), earnings on loans minus deposit costs, rose 43% year-on-year to 5.6 billion euros in the quarter, in line with analysts' forecasts.

In Mexico, net profit rose 65%, while income from lending increased by 48%.

($1 = 0.9049 euros)

