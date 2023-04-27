News & Insights

BBVA's Q1 net profit rises 39% compared to same period a year ago

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

April 27, 2023 — 12:54 am EDT

Written by Jesús Aguado for Reuters ->

MADRID, April 27 (Reuters) - Spain's BBVA BBVA.MC on Thursday said its first quarter net profit rose 39.4% from the same quarter in 2022 thanks to a solid performance in Mexico, its main market.

The lender booked a net profit of 1.85 billion euros ($2.04 billion) in the January to March period, more than the 1.66 billion euros forecast by analysts polled by Reuters.

($1 = 0.9049 euros)

(Reporting by Jesús Aguado, editing by Inti Landauro)

