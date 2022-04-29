BBVA's Q1 net profit rises 36.4% thanks to Mexico

Adds details, background

MADRID, April 29 (Reuters) - Spain's BBVA BBVA.MC on Friday said its first quarter net profit rose 36.4% from the same quarter of 2021 due to a strong performance in Mexico, its main market, and lower provisions.

The lender booked a net profit of 1.65 billion euros ($1.74 billion) in the January to March period, more than the 1.24 billion euros forecast by analysts polled by Reuters.

BBVA said that a strong performance by Mexico, Turkey and South America due to higher interest rates set by monetary authorities there in 2021 and the first quarter of 2022 started to show in the results, the bank said in a statement.

Like its larger Spanish rival Santander SAN.MC, BBVA has been expanding in emerging economies as it struggles to boost income in more mature markets.

Overall, the group's net interest income rose 20.5% to 4.16 billion euros, above the 3.89 billion euros forecast by analysts.

($1 = 0.9493 euros)

(Reporting by Jesús Aguado; editing by Inti Landauro)

