US Markets
BBVA

BBVA weighs cutting around 3,000 jobs in Spain, Expansion says

Contributor
Jesús Aguado Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JUAN MEDINA

Spanish bank BBVA is considering cutting around 3,000 jobs in its home market, or around 10% of its payroll there, newspaper Expansion reported on Wednesday, citing sources with knowledge of the situation.

MADRID, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Spanish bank BBVA BBVA.MC is considering cutting around 3,000 jobs in its home market, or around 10% of its payroll there, newspaper Expansion reported on Wednesday, citing sources with knowledge of the situation.

BBVA declined to comment on the report.

Last month, the bank's chief executive officer Onur Genc told analysts that the lender was looking into implementing cost-cutting plans in low growth geographies, "including a fast restructuring programme (in Spain)" in 2021.

(Reporting by Jesús Aguado, Editing by Inti Landauro)

((jesus.aguado@thomsonreuters.com; +34 91 585 8339; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: jesus.aguado.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BBVA

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters