BBVA USA Bancshares Turns To Profit In Q1

(RTTNews) - BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. reported net income of $385 million for the first quarter of 2021 compared to a net loss of $2.2 billion in the first quarter of 2020.

Operating income in the quarter was $349 million, up 16 percent from the first quarter 2020.

Total revenue for the first quarter was $968 million, up 7 percent from first quarter 2020 levels.

Net interest income in the quarter totaled $664 million compared to $589 million in the first quarter of 2020.

Non-interest income, excluding securities gains, for the quarter was $304 million compared to $315 million for the first quarter of 2020.

