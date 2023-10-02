BBVA starts 1 bln euro share buyback programme

News & Insights

October 02, 2023

MADRID, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Spanish bank BBVA BBVA.MC said on Monday it would start a 1 billion euro ($1.06 billion) share buyback programme that it had announced in July.

BBVA will buy up to 564.6 million outstanding shares on the stock market by September 2024, though it may suspend the programme at any time, the bank said in a stock market filing.

The buyback was announced in July as part of its second-quarter earnings, when BBVA said it had booked a higher-than-expected net profit of 2.03 billion euros.

BBVA's buyback programme followed ones by rivals Caixabank CABK.MC and Banco Santander SAN.MC.

($1 = 0.9469 euros)

