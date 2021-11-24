BBVA shares hit 4-month low on Turkish lira turmoil

By 0819 GMT, its shares were little changed after initially sliding nearly 1.7% to their lowest point since late July at 5.20 euros per share.

"The 12% fall in Turkish Lira yesterday alone makes the valuation of Garanti in euros more uncertain," said Morgan Stanley analyst Alvaro Serrano. The analyst however added he saw upside potential for the stock once the dust over Turkey settled.

